Architects fret over MDDA choice of ‘expensive’ software

Dehradun: Architects in Dehradun have protested against Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), for asking them to follow a particular software for submitting online maps, alleging that it was “quite expensive” as compared to the other softwares currently being used by them.

The old system of online submission of maps at the MDDA is currently in a transition phase as it is being transferred to a new improved online system. During a training for the new system at the MDDA on December 5, a delegation of architects protested against being asked to “exclusively use the expensive software even when much cheaper options” were available. The new system is likely to be launched in about a week’s time.

“This monopoly recommended by the MDDA for software use is unfair. The software is very expensive and other competent softwares are reasonably priced. It will be almost impossible to submit a file for an architect who is a newcomer and can’t afford to buy this exclusive software,” said Vinay Singh, secretary Uttarakhand Architects’ Association, adding that the company in question had also carried out raids in Dehradun of late, to check the use of its pirated software.

MDDA vice chairperson Ashish Kumar Srivastava, however, refuted the allegations saying that the software in question is being used by all development authorities in the state. “First of all, MDDA has not selected the company. We are only following instructions from the Uttarakhand Urban and Housing Development Authority (UHUDA), which has asked us and other agencies in the state to follow this software. The company was chosen under ease of doing business mandate after following all due norms and procedure,” said Srivastava.

“If the system is being followed at other development authorities in Uttarakhand, then what is the problem in using it here?” he said, adding that the MDDA did not have anything to do with the private raids, if any, conducted by the company. “Still if there are any other concerns of architects, we are open to discuss and resolve them,” said Srivastava.