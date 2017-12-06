As Bollywood finds shooting options in Pithoragarh, experts rue lack of commercial flights, luxury hotels

The shooting of ‘Sandeep and Pinki Faraar’, a Yashraj banner film being shot in Pithoragarh, has created a buzz not just in the town but in the entire Kumaon region.

This is the first time a film crew with such popularity is shooting in this border district, which has a hanging bridge that connects India with Nepal. The film has shots of Jhulaghat town, which may get submerged after construction of the Pancheshwar Hydro Power project coming up in the region.

However, amid all this buzz, lack of commercial flights to Pithoragarh and paucity of super luxury hotels in the town is being felt. The film crew members have come to Pithoragarh on a chartered flight and are staying in a resort.

Experts said that commercial flights and super luxury hotels can boost the tourism potential of this border district that touches China and Nepal.

Pithoragarh district magistrate C Ravishankar said that it is heartening that the film crew has chosen the district as the destination for shooting. “Pithoragarh has great potential for film shootings owing to its immense natural beauty, but the main issue is that we do not have commercial flights at present to the Naini Saini airport and only chartered flights are coming here,” he said. The district magistrate said that inspection of the Naini Saini airstrip for various clearances has been conducted 3-4 times by teams of the Director General Civil Aviation and it might get approved in the future.

He said that the tourism circuits of Haat Kalika Temple, Paatal Bhubaneshwar, Chaukodi and Askot musk deer sanctuary are being developed for promoting tourism in the region. Though there are no starred hotels in the region, the arrival of such film crews will lead to demand for such hotels, he added.

Pithoragharh MLA Prakash Pant said that the film screw’s arrival shows that Pithoragarh can become a hub for film shootings owing to its natural beauty. “The issues related to connectivity and infrastructure would be solved so that Pithoragarh emerges as a major destination for films,” he said.