As Swachh Survekshan rolls out on Thursday, only 25 urban bodies in U’khand ready with ‘city profile’

Only 25 of the 88 urban local bodies of Uttarakhand participating in the Swachh Survekshan 2018 are ready with their ‘city profile’ even as the independent observations of the nationwide cleanliness survey begins on Thursday.

The ‘city profile’ is a detailed documentation of efforts made by the local bodies for ensuring a cleaner city. It will play a key role in the final rankings to be issued to the participating cities - a whopping 4,041 this time as compared to last year’s 434.

Uttarakhand performed poorly in the past two surveys held by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Seven cities from the state took part in the last year’s Swachh Survekshan. None of the seven ended up among the top 200 of the total 434 cities in the Swachh Survekshan list. While Roorkee was the cleanest in Uttarakhand at 218th position, Dehradun came at a dismal 316th position. Haridwar, Kashipur, Rudrapur, Nainital and Haldwani were the other entries.

All 92 local bodies of Uttarakhand were to compete this time in the countrywide survey. But four were excluded from the list as they were either closed down for heavy snowfall in winter, or legal reasons. Besides 88 ULBs, nine cantonment towns of the state are also participating in the cleanliness survey this year.

According to the urban development directorate, only 25 ULBs have readied their ‘city profiles’ so far, while those of 33 are under process. Urban development minister Madan Kaushik, however, said the government was hopeful of a “better performance this time as a lot of progress has been made since the last Swachh Survekshan survey”. ULBs were being guided to present their efforts well by senior officials, he added.

The Swachh Survekshan 2018 will mark local bodies on service level progress of waste operations (35%), citizen feedback (35%) and independent field observation (30%). As per officials, the observation team will visit urban local bodies of Badkot, Kirtinagar, Vikasnagar, Lohaghat, Kashipur and Roorkee on January 4; Haridwar, Tehri and Nainital on January 8 and Jhabreda on January 9.

The survey’s objective is to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a better place to live in. Additionally, it intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens, towards creating cleaner cities.