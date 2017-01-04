Assembly poll: Board practical exams from January 16

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Board of School Education preponed practical examinations of class 10 and class 12 by a month to avoid clash with the upcoming assembly election, an official said on Wednesday.

Now, the practical examinations will be held from January 16-February 15 and nearly 1,000 teachers will be engaged for the same. Usually, the practical examinations are scheduled for mid-February.

Over 40,000 teachers in primary, junior and high schools are employed with the school education department and nearly 60% of them will released for election duty. The hill state will hold election to the 70-member state assembly on February 15.

“We will be completing practical examinations before February 15 so that teachers could be free for election duty. We generally conduct practical in mid-February. But owing to election, we will wrap-up the procedure at the earliest,” board secretary RD Sharma told HT.

Students belonging to science and art streams will undergo practical examinations for subjects like chemistry, botany, zoology, physics, fashion designing, arts, Indian music and others.

Written examinations of class 10 and class 12 students, however, should be completed by March 31 to comply with a Supreme Court order that results should be declared by June 5.

Schedule for the written exams is not out yet as the election commission has asked the board to finalise dates in consultation with it.

The official said the board wants to finish written exams of class 12 by the end of March as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is scheduled on April 2 (written) and April 8 and 9 (online).

The official said 2.77 lakh class 10 and class 12 students would be appearing for board examinations in the state this year.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination and Central Board for Secondary Education will be holding written examinations from February-end to April first week.