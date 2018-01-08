Assembly polls fiasco: Tug of war in Congress refuses to die down

It may be well over nine months since the assembly election results put a spanner on the Congress’ dream to retain power in Uttarakhand, but “unrest” over the electoral fiasco has refused to die down in the party.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to let presidents of party state units to continue on their posts even after the organisational polls has sparked a fresh round of tug of war in the party’s Uttarakhand unit over what led to its crushing defeat in 2017.

With the latest announcement, senior leaders including former chief minister and current and ex-PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chiefs engaged in a war of words over responsibility for the party’s loss in the last year’s assembly polls.

This comes at a time when the civic polls, scheduled in the state in April, are barely three months away.

While former PCC chief Kishore Upadhyay put the blame on the (erstwhile) “Congress government’s policies and not the party organization” for the loss, former CM Harish Rawat said his “government did everything possible to ensure the party’s victory”, though he accepted the moral responsibility for the party’s defeat.

Notably, the Congress had battled a wave of anti-incumbency, exit of over a dozen senior leaders and internal factionalism ahead of the polls. As a result, it could go on to win only 11 assembly seats against 57 of the BJP in the February 2017 polls.

State Congress president Pritam Singh, meanwhile, said every leader and member of the party was aware about their “responsibility” for strengthening the party.

“Whatever happened (party’s defeat), is past now…it is high time we moved on and worked afresh for the upcoming urban local body polls and later Lok Sabha polls (in 2019) instead of playing a blame game over what or who led (to the assembly polls) fiasco,” Singh said.