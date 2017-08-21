Autopsy silent on IMA cadets’ death; viscera to be examined

Dehradun

Postmortem reports have failed to establish the cause of death of two Indian Military Academy (IMA) cadets, hospital sources said.

Deepak Sharma from Bhatinda died on August 18 and Nabin Chhetri from Darjeeling on August 19 after they fell down unconscious during a 10-km run at the IMA’s training circuit at Badshahi Bagh.

Five cadets have been admitted to the Military Hospital in Dehradun after the run.

Though IMA officials said the cadets died because of exhaustion and dehydration, sources in Dehradun’s Coronation Hospital — where postmortem of Deepak was conducted — said the autopsy report has not mentioned the cause of the death. The report said viscera of the dead was preserved for further examination to establish the cause.

The same was the case with Nabin Chhetri’s death. Although police and IMA officials said they have not received the postmortem report, hospital sources told HT that the cause of Nabin’s death has not been found out and viscera of his body was preserved for further examination.

The IMA handed over Nabin’s body to his father Rambahadur Chhetri on Sunday.

“We were informed about IMA trainee’s (Nabin’s) death at Mahant Indresh Hospital. It’s difficult to say anything about the cause of the death as postmortem report is yet to reach us,” said SS Bisht, SHO of Garhi Cantt police station.

Nabin was shifted from Lehman Hospital, Vikasnagar to Mahant Indresh Hospital where he died on Saturday night. Both the cadets were rushed to Lehman Hospital by the IMA staff after they fell down unconscious during the run.

In a statement, the IMA said seven cadets fell ill on Friday during the run – called ‘Pahla Kadam’ – in Badshahi Bagh area in Saharanpur district of UP.

“Seven gentlemen cadets fell unwell due to dehydration. All of them were administered first aid by the medical officer present and taken in ambulances to the Military Hospital,” said the statement issued on Monday.

Deepak Sharma, whose condition was critical, was rushed to Lehman Hospital. “The individual succumbed to exhaustion and dehydration and passed away at 1.30pm on 18 August despite best efforts made by the doctors,” the IMA claimed.

“It’s unfortunate but true that two cadets passed way after they fell ill during training exercises,” said IMA PRO Lt Col Dinesh Sharma. He denied that any other cadet was admitted to hospitals other than the Military Hospital. The PRO said condition of the five cadets was stable at the Military Hospital.