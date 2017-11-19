 Badrinath shrine closes for winter | dehradun | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 19, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Badrinath shrine closes for winter

Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand was closed for six-month winter break amid chanting of shlokas on Sunday evening

dehradun Updated: Nov 19, 2017 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
The decorated Badrinath shrine on the occasion of the closure of portals on Sunday.
The decorated Badrinath shrine on the occasion of the closure of portals on Sunday.(HT Photo)

Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand was closed for six months winter break amid chanting of shlokas on Sunday evening. Beating the chill, a huge number of pilgrims and officials of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) were present on this occasion.

The portals of Badrinath were thrown open for pilgrims on 6th May. Situated at an altitude of 3,133 metre, the temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It was built by the kings of Garhwal in 8 century AD.

Close to 8.5 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine this year. Uttarakhand has four dhams (Char Dhams) – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri, where the other three dhams were closed last month. All four of them will be opened in April next year.

more from dehradun
Recommended for you