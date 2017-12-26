‘Bank of Happiness’ spreading smiles on faces of needy people

A “Bank of Happiness” opened by Praveen Bhatt in Haldwani is spreading smiles on faces of the downtrodden since it was opened in November last year.

Bhatt’s is not the only initiative in the city and two “Walls of Kindness” have also sprung up in Haldwani, due to efforts of good Samaritans. People can leave their used or unused items in the wall of kindness for the needy.

In November last year, he opened the ‘Bank of Happiness’ at Nawabi Road. The unique bank is open from 2 pm to 6 pm daily and people can donate any items of their choice.

“People donate items as clothes, stationery, books, furniture, even used refrigerators TVs, washing machines, which are given to the needy people who cannot afford them,” said the 28-year-old marketing professional.

Bhatt, however is strict that the items were not mis-used and does not allow beggars to avail of the benefits of the bank as it would become their habit to make commercial use of the donated items.

“We are now taking Aadhaar numbers of the people so as to keep a record,” he said.

Bhatt, who is currently doing Master in Social Work from Uttarakhand Open University in Haldwani, said since last year, more than 10,000 people have been benefitted from this unique initiative.

He said he got engaged in social activities during blood donation camps, cleanliness drives and distributing leftover food from banquet halls to the needy.