Big cat kills one more in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand

One more person of Shantipuri village in US Nagar was mauled by a big cat, said forest officials on Thursday. A half-eaten body of the victim was found during search operation on Wednesday night. This is the fourth incident of a human being killed by a big cat in the last two months in this district.

Heera Singh Takuli (49), of Shantipuri village, had gone to the forest at 4 pm to bring fodder for the cattle. When he didn’t return, his relatives informed the police and forest officials. His body was found 1.5km deep in the forest.

Anil Joshi, ranger of the Dolly range, said, “Prima facie it seems like it was a leopard. However, camera traps are being installed for confirmation. Our higher officers and expert of World Wildlife Federation, Dr Jai Pratap with his team is reaching the spot today. Villagers have been asked not to venture into the forest.

This is the fourth case of man-animal conflict in the last two months in US Nagar. Earlier, a big cat had killed Harmeet (2), son of Gopal Singh in Gobra village of Bazpur on Septermber 29 and injured Amar Singh the next day, in Barheni, 7 km from the Gobra village. Shakoor Ahmad (48) a daily wager, of Turka Tisaur village of Sitarjganj was killed on November 11.

The body of Takuli has been sent for post mortem.