BJP begins spadework for local body, LS polls: Ministers to now hold janta darbars in districts

All the nine ministers of the BJP government in Uttarakhand will soon start attending janata darbars (people’s court) in districts to ensure on-the-spot redressal of their problems.

The move is being seen as part of the ruling BJP’s spadework for the next Lok Sabha polls. So far, the ministers attended janata darbars at the party headquarters in Dehradun.

“They will now attend janata darbars in remote areas to ensure on-the-spot-redressal of the problems people are facing,” state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said. “The step aims to reach out to the people in keeping with our party’s concept of ‘Janata ki Sarkar, Janata ke Dwar’”.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, however, would continue holding the janata darbar in Dehradun once in a month.

Bhatt said that the ministers attending janata darbars at district, tehsil and block headquarters would benefit the people inhabiting remote areas who otherwise had to incur travel and lodging expenses while visiting Dehradun to attend a janata darbar. The number of people from far-flung areas attending the janta darbar at Doon had started dwindling. “Besides, only the people of a certain area (read Dehradun and suburbs) had easy access to janata darbars organised here,” Bhatt said explaining the rationale behind the decision.

Stating that people would be happy when their problems would be resolved right at their doorstep, Bhatt agreed that it would pay the BJP the electoral dividends in the local body polls due next year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. “Definitely, there is no doubt about that.”

The ministers HT spoke to, however, sought to play down the electoral gain angle. “That has nothing to do with elections…As it is, there is a lot of time to go for the next Lok Sabha polls,” parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Pant, who returned from Garhwal on Thursday after attending a couple of janata darbars, said.

The sentiment was echoed by social welfare minister Yashpal Arya. “Holding janata darbars is part of our duty… We are doing our work and people are equating that with elections…That is not fair,” he said. Arya claimed that he had started attending janata darbars in districts even before such a decision was taken by his party.

Sharing his experience, Arya said whenever he held a janata darbar in remote areas he ensured that officials remained present. “That helps in resolving the issues as you can instantly refer them to officials and also enquire from them about the follow up action in the next janata darbar,” he said.

Pant agreed that such an approach would also help resolve the issues facing the people in border areas. “That will also help check forced migration from the border areas which are emptying out,” he added.