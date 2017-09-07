BJP library to feature Modi speeches in digital and written formats

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in is setting up a library that will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches in both the written and digital formats, said a top state party leader.

The dual-mode library to be set up at the party headquarters in Dehradun, is likely to be inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah during his visit to the state on September 19, said state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt.

The library will feature more than 18,000 books on the history of India, eminent leaders, freedom fighters and the party’s two prime ministers, while the e-library will have two computers connected with BJP national headquarters in Delhi to access information about the party’s history and speeches of national leaders.

“The library will be one ‘spot’ to access details of the party, ideologies and objectives along with books on party leaders. The speech of our former and current PMs will also be available,” Bhatt told Hindustan Times. The library will also reflect the works of the PM that are have been documented by the party’s workers and will be accessible through a common server.

While the objective of the library is to educate BJP workers, it will also be opened to philanthropists, writers, journalists and others who would want to widen their knowledge on the functioning of the party. After winning the assembly polls with a huge majority-- the party bagged 57 out of the 70 seats in the assembly elections--this will be the first time Shah will visit the state.

BJP sources said that Shah will also review the party’s performance after coming to power in state.

The state BJP that tries to project unified face, received a jolt when supporters of cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj and Haridwar mayor Manoj Garg clashed in August. State BJP leaders, however, claim that “differences” has been “sorted out” and they are trying to put up a unified picture before the national president.