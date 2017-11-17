BJP used to snooping into others’ lives: Former CM Harish Rawat

Former chief minister Harish Rawat Friday said that the BJP government in the state was most welcome to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to keep an eye on him and added that the ruling party leaders were “used to snooping into others’ lives”.

“CCTV cameras are most welcome…they (BJP government) can install them all around me…even in my toilet if they wish to,” the senior Congress leader said at the Congress headquarters here.

“The BJP leaders are anyway used to snooping into others’ lives,” he added taking a swipe at the party that is ruling both the state and at the Centre.

The former CM was reacting to a statement by his successor Trivendra Singh Rawat, who a day ago sarcastically suggested that CCTV cameras should be installed to keep an eye on Harish Rawat’s movement.

The senior Congress leader, who had recently hinted that three ministers of the ruling party and their relatives could be involved in illegal property business, also accepted the BJP’s dare to reveal their names.

“I promise I’ll reveal the three names publicly…in fact, there could be four of them…but the CM should first publicly declare what action he’ll take against them,” he said.