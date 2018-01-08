BSP sets civic polls in Uttarakhand as ‘preparatory test’ for general election

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that once had eight legislators in the Uttarakhand assembly is trying to regroup its cadre and vote base in the state ahead of municipal elections.

The BSP is slowly reaching out to disgruntled and expelled heavyweights with party background, its state leadership said on Monday.

Already former legislator Hari Das, who was in the Congress, has been brought into the party fold once again.

Sources said the party was also in talks with former BSP legislator from Bahadrabad Mohammed Shahzad, who was expelled two years back for indulging in anti-party activities.

The 2017 assembly election saw the party bite the dust.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Achal Rajbhar was appointed as the BSP Uttarakhand unit in-charge.

In a span of two days, Rajbhar made a whirlwind tour of Haridwar district, addressing rallies and meetings with party leaders to chalk out strategies for the upcoming municipal elections.

BSP state unit president Chaudhary Charan Singh told HT that the party was reaching out to ex-legislators and heavyweights who have kept distanced from it in recent years.

“We want the party to be stronger as it was a few years back and state in-charge Ram Achal has expressed happiness over two time legislator Hari Das’ inclusion.

“Many former leaders now want to rejoin the party... new enthusiasm and positivity have ushered among party activists,” said Singh.

Party general secretary Surajmal said a survey was being done for probable municipal bodies where the party will contest on its own.

“Municipal elections will be preparatory test for the party ahead of the general election in 2019. Haridwar, Dehradun, Pauri, Almora-Uddham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal constituencies have substantial number of BSP cadre and votes,” said Surajmal.