Bus service in the offing for tourists wish to visit akhadas in Haridwar

For centuries Akhadas are a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists visiting Haridwar. For making 13 akhadas and hundreds of ashrams, having mythological-spiritual aspects attached with them, more accessible to tourists, the government will soon start a special bus service in the Hindu holy city.

Akhadas were associated with Sanatan Dharma and were integral part during Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh fairs in Haridwar, tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told HT.

Buildings of Akhadas and their architecture hold special attraction for devotees and tourists, the legislator from Chaubbatakhal assembly segment.

“So, the tourism department is preparing a plan to run special tourist buses that will ferry pilgrims-tourists to Akhadas and selected ashrams that holds special historical-mythological significance,” the minister said.

“This will promote spiritual-religious tourism in Haridwar and also will be an added attraction for tourists, along with Har-Ki-Pauri, shrines of Mata Mansa Devi, Mata Chandi Devi, Mata Sureshwari Devi, Shri Daksheswhar Mahadev, Bilkeshwar Mahadev, Bharat Mata temple, Jhilmil lake and Raja Ji Tiger Reserve,” said Maharaj.

The tourism minister said the hill state has world class destinations as far as camping and trekking was concerned.

“For promotion of camping-trekking, the tourism department is identifying several such venues at Gwaldam, Bhagya Badri, Joshimath, Dronagiri, Garisain, Pithoragarh and Khaitling glacier also.

“We are also setting up an info module programme under which educational institutions will be apprised about camping venues in the hill state,” said Maharaj.

Development of caravan park is also in the pipeline with several tourist spots at Kumaon and Garhwal divisions being identified, where tourists will be provided home like facilities in caravans.

Notably, despite Haridwar being a world renowned pilgrim city, there was neither tourist bus service nor the state-run city bus service.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetnanand Maharaj of Hari Har Ashram welcomed the announcement of tourist bus service.

He said already hundreds of people visit these places and it would bring people closer to legacy of akhadas, ashrams and muths in Haridwar.