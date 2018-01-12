Cabinet approves selective hike in circle rates, turns PDS outlets into common service centre

In decisions with far reaching effect, the Uttarakhand Cabinet Friday approved ‘selective’ increase in circle rates, agreed to set up a sub-committee to study the draft policy for rehabilitation of people to be displaced by the Pancheshwar dam, and gave its nod to a plan under which all the 9259 points of sales for subsidised ration would double up as Common Service Centres.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“The selective increase in the circle rates of the agricultural and non-agricultural land will boost revenue,” said urban development minister Madan Kaushik while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions

“Circle rates of agricultural and non-agricultural land have been increased in areas where the market rates are already high and (land) transactions take place at a higher rate,” said Saujanya, Inspector General, stamps and registration.

The circle rate is the least value at which sale or transfer of a plot, built-up house, apartment, or a commercial establishment can take place. The official agreed that the hike in circle rates would generate higher revenue for the state government. She added that an increase in circle rates would also help bridge the gap in property rates of the rural areas that were being merged in areas falling under the urban bodies following delimitation.

In all, 11 issues came up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting.

About the three-member subcommittee approved by the Cabinet to study the draft policy prepared by the Centre for rehabilitation of people to be displaced by the Pancheshwar dam, Kaushik said the panel would be headed by Irrigation minister Satpal Maharaj. It would have urban development minister (Kaushik) and water resource minister Prakash Pant as its members.

The multipurpose project will be jointly implemented by India and Nepal on river Sharda. Its reservoir would submerge areas that include portions of three districts of Champavat, Pithoragarh and Almora.

Kaushik said after studying the draft, the Cabinet sub-committee would forward it to the Centre along with its suggestions to be incorporated in the plan.

Before that the revised draft policy along with suggestions by the subcommittee would be put up before the Cabinet for its clearance. The first meeting of the meeting is slated to be held on January 20. At its meetings, the panel members would “thoroughly discuss all critical issues pertaining” to the rehabilitation of the people to be displaced owing to the Pancheswar dam.

“Some 31,023 families inhabiting the area of the proposed dam would be rehabilitated,” Kaushik said, adding out of the total 134 villages falling in the submergence area, some 22 would be wholly affected. “The remaining 112 villages will, however, be partially affected by the proposed project,” he added.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a plan under which all the 9259 Points of Sale in the state selling subsidised ration would double up as Common Service Centres. “(It means) that these centres would also distribute among the people various documents like birth and death certificates etc besides receiving electricity, water and mobile bills,” Kaushik said.

The Cabinet also approved a plan for widening of a road from MI-26 helipad to the Kedarnath temple. It also approved a plan for transferring 28 hectares of free of cost land to Saraswati Shishu Mandir in village Sora and Sarola on the city outskirts. “Such decisions will be taken in future purely on a merit basis”, Kaushik said when asked whether the state government would provide free land to other educational institutions.

The Cabinet also approved a plan to cut the administrative cost charged by the state government from the National Highway Authority of India from 5% to 2.5%. NHAI is aligning roads worth Rs 25,000 crore in the state.