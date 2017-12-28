Cash-strapped Uttarakhand pins hope on Modi to fulfil metro rail dream

Cash-strapped Uttarakhand is finding it difficult to fulfil the dream for a metro train connecting Dehradun with Haridwar and Rishikesh. A preliminary study has suggested that Rs.20,000 crore was needed for the project.

A detailed project report (DPR) submitted sometime back to the government has suggested that the first phase of the proposed metro connectivity between Rishikresh and Haridwar was unlikely to get suffice passengers. The second phase that will cover Dehradun city is likely to get enough passengers.

Urban transport minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday said considering the report it would not be viable to go ahead with the first phase. Minister said the BJP government has however decided to go ahead with Dehradun which was supposed to be covered in the second phase.

“We will also put our case before the central government to include Dehradun in the list of 50 cities as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week which will get metro connectivity,” Kaushik told HT. He said if approved, the Uttarakhand will not have to worry about the funding of the project.

The metro rail idea was envisaged during the Congress government. Just ahead of the assembly polls, the Harish Rawat government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The latter has submitted the DPR.

To execute the idea the state has also incorporated a separate corporation - Uttarakhand Metro Rail Urban Infrastructure and Building Construction Corporation Limited.

The state government hopes being a BJP ruled state, the central government will provide whatever help is required for the project.

“60% of the equity of the project is usually born by the central government, rest we can rope in private players,” said Kaushik when asked how state will manage finances.

After missing at the “smart city” bus at least two times, Uttarakhand was included in the list only this year.

Authorities feel that after smart city, metro rail could be another big thing funded by the Centre.