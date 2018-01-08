Certificates not recognised: Madrasa students in Uttarakhand not eligible for higher degree, govt jobs

More than 22,000 madrasa students have not been eligible to compete for government jobs and pursue higher education for the last five years since Uttarkhand has not yet recognised Madarsa Education Board certificates for class 10 and 12 as equivalent to those of the state board.

In 2010, Uttar Pradesh – the parent state of Uttarakhand – accorded equivalence to Munshi and Moulvi curriculum taught in Class 10 and Alim in Class 12 under madrasa boards, but this is not the case in the hill state. Madarsa board certificates are not even accepted by the National Institute of Open School (NIOS).

Madarsa Welfare Society chairman Sibte Nabi has been pursuing for recognition to madrasa courses since the education board was formed in 2013. “Congress government, whose major vote bank comprised Muslims and minorities, didn’t move an inch in this regard (recognition to courses). We are hopeful that the BJP government might take a decision and safeguard the future of Muslim students,” Nabi told Hindustan Times.

After the Madarsa Education Board was formed in 2013, madrasas were asked to register themselves with it. Of 297 madrasas in the state, the one in Roorkee is government-aided. But the board certificates of this school are also not equivalent to those of the state board.

In June 2017, a letter written by director general, education, Alok Shekhar Tiwari mentioned that the then government has given nod to grant equivalence to madrasa courses. But no government order (GO) has been issued in this regard.

“We were on the verge of issuing the GO during the previous government. Then the government changed and the matter remained in the backburner. We will take up the matter again with the present government,” Uttarakhand Minorities Commission chairperson NS Bindra told HT.

Insiders said the approval won’t come sooner and the batch of nearly 5300 students appearing for Madarsa Board examinations will face the same fate.

School education secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said, “The minorities commission should get in touch with us on this matter.”