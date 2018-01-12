Chief minister launches ‘kill waste’ device to clean Rispana river

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday inaugurated a ‘kill waste’ machine at an event held here as part of the project aimed to rejuvenate the Rispana river that flows through Dehradun

Speaking on the occasion, Rawat said, rejuvenation of the river Rispana “requires a strong political will apart from the people’s participation.” “We (state government) are committed to restoring Rispana and the river Kosi in Almora to their original shape,” he said.

The function was organised jointly by the Ecological Task Force (ETF) and the Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Centre (USERC).

Rawat also inaugurated a mobile application aimed to revive the Rispana, which was “once known” as the Rishiparna. Developed by USERC, the mobile application can be downloaded from Google play store.

Giving details of the ‘kill waste’ machine, USERC director Durgesh Pant said, “The device is a fuel free solid waste disposer, which is absolutely eco-friendly and cost effective.” He added that the work of 3D modelling of the Rispana and its morphology study are on.

Col Hariraj Singh Rana of the Eco Task Force, said, that a miro plan was being formulated for rejuvenation of the Rispana. “An aerial survey of the river’s catchment area is also being carried out,” he said, adding that the water body will start showing improvement by August-September.