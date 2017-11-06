Child rights panel study finds violations in private school buses

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Monday asked the chief secretary to take “immediate action” after it found several violations of the Supreme Court guidelines on safe transportation for children in buses of private schools.

The child rights panel reviewed the transportation facilities being provided to children in 20 private schools - 10 each in Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand - in October, after directives from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Delhi.

SCPCR chairperson Yogendra Khanduri sent a 23-point letter to chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, apprising him how most of the 20 schools inspected by the panel members were not adhering to the guidelines. “In many cases, the police verification of drivers and conductors had also not been conducted, which is a very serious matter. The condition is especially worse in the hill areas,” Khanduri said.

The violations include ‘school bus’ not being displayed in the private buses hired by the schools, speed governors not installed, no first aid or fire extinguishers inside vehicles and no valid licenses available with bus drivers. Many buses were found plying without valid permits while no CCTV cameras and alarm bells or sirens were installed in the buses for emergency situations were among other rules being flouted.

In September, the Uttarakhand police had issued instructions for verification of all school staff, including drivers and conductors of school buses, after a 7-year-old boy was murdered by a school bus conductor at Ryan International School in Haryana’s Gurugram.