Chinese national on tourist visa found working in Doon, issued ‘leave India’ notice

The police have discovered a Chinese national who had been living on the outskirts of the Uttarakhand capital in violations of the visa rules. He had been working at a local company even though he’s visiting India on a tourist visa.

The discovery was made Friday when the Dehradun police was conducting a checking and verification drive at hotels in view of the upcoming Passing Out Parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) scheduled on December 9.

According to the police, Wenchang Xie had been living at The Competent Palace hotel at Selaqui, around 20 km from Dehradun, since November 24. Although he had gained access into the country via an e-tourist visa, it was found that he had been working as a mechanic at Amber Enterprises, a private company based at Selaqui Industrial Area, since November 25.

“This is in violation of the visa rules. We are sending a notice to him and also to the employer to seek clarification on this. We are also sending letter to the home department in this regard for further action,” Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar told HT on Saturday.

Later in the day, a ‘leave India notice’ was also issued to the said national, under which he will be required to leave the country within three days.

In August this year, two women from Thailand had been found working at a city mall, even though they were here on a tourist visa to India.