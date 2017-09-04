Cleaning the mess: Once a techie, Rajesh Gulati now wields broom in Dehradun jail

He once dealt with softwares, but now Delhi techie Rajesh Gulati, sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing his wife, is wielding a broom in Dehradun district jail.

Gulati had killed his 33-year-old wife Anupama in a fit of anger by slamming her head against a wall in their Dehradun residence on October 17, 2010. He then chopped her body into 72 pieces before stashing them in a freezer for about two months.

A court in Dehradun on August 31 convicted Gulati of murder and hiding evidence. It gave him life sentence on the next day.

Gulati had been lodged in Dehradun district jail at Suddhowala on the city outskirts as an under trial since December 2010. He is now lodged in the same jail as a convict and prisoner number 2,307.

“Rajesh (Gulati) is currently engaged in cleanliness works on the (jail) premises. He has also been given responsibility of looking after (cleanliness) works being done by around 350 other jail inmates,” Dehradun jail superintendent MS Gwal told HT.

Jail authorities are also likely to assign work to him as is given to other convicted prisoners.

He’d have to undergo one of the many “skill development programmes” in the jail which include carpentry, weaving, pottery, furniture making, computer and networking, designing, organic farming among others.

“We’ll soon enroll him for a skill development programme. Usually, if someone is qualified (in a particular field), preference is given to assign work to them (accordingly),” Gwal said.

Sources in the jail, meanwhile, said that Gulati was maintaining a “calm composure” even after his conviction.

“Perhaps he was mentally prepared that he’d be sentenced, so there hasn’t been much change in his behaviour. In fact, he’s quite hopeful that he’ll get relief from the higher court,” a source said.

After his sentencing, Gulati’s lawyer had said that they would challenge the judgment before the high court.