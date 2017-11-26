Closure of Vyans Valley route delayed by two days

Following public resentment and media reports over closure of a trek route in Vyans Valley, the Pithoragarh district administration on Sunday extended the deadline by two days.

Villagers of the valley sought 15 days from the district administration to descend to their residences in the lower valleys as part of their annual winter migration, citing delay in the onset of the cold season.

HT had highlighted the demand in its edition on November 26.

On Sunday, Pithoragarh district magistrate C Ravishankar ordered the trek route between Mangti and Gunji be closed on December 3, instead of the earlier deadline of December 1.

Residents of more than 10 villages of the valley in Pithoragarh’s Dharchula sub-division have been asked to move to the lower reaches by November 30, so that construction work on a rocky stretch of the road from Ghatiabagar to the Lipulekh Pass--the last Indian post at the border with China--can start.

“This extension will give two more days to villagers of Vyans Valley to come down to their winter settlements,” Ravishankar said.

Villagers said the extension was too short. “The period is very short, but we will try our best to finish the migration in the given time,” Laxmi Raippa, chief of Bundi village, told Hindustan Times.

The trek route that links villages in the Vyans Valley with the rest of the district, will remain closed until April 3, 2018, for the Border Road Organization to finish constructing the rocky stretch that will link the state to the last security post on the India-China border.

The construction of the road started in 2002 and was scheduled to be completed by 2007, but due to ragged nature stretch, the work got delayed. Authorities now aim to complete it by 2019.