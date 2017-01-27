 CM Harish Rawat plays safe, files nomination from Haridwar rural too | dehradun | Hindustan Times
CM Harish Rawat plays safe, files nomination from Haridwar rural too

dehradun Updated: Jan 27, 2017 20:31 IST
MS Nawaz
CM Harish Rawat performs puja before filing nomination papers from Haridwar rural. (HT PHOTO)

HARIDWAR

Chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday filed his nomination from Haridwar rural constituency for the February 15 assembly poll.

Rawat on Wednesday filed nomination from Kichha constituency, becoming the hill state’s first chief minister to contest from two seats.

Rawat performed a puja at Har-Ki-Pauri before filing nomination at the collectorate office.

Congress workers rally in support of Harish Rawat in Haridwar on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Haridwar rural constituency has a sizeable Muslim and Dalit voters. In 2012, Congress candidate lost from the seat to BJP’s Swami Yateshawaranand, who got renomination. The BSP has fielded Mukram Ansari.

The seat came into existence in 2012 following demarcation. Earlier, the area was a part of Laldhang constituency.

“We want development of our village. There are a lot problems in our village like contaminated drinking water and health facilities etc,” said Ajay Saini from Dhanpura village that falls in the constituency.

Some voters, meanwhile, expressed reservation about the Congress not fielding a local candidate.

“We do not like outsiders. CM Harish Rawat is an outsider. Local leader can understand our problems very well than others,” said Mukesh Chauhan, a local.

