CM launches Kotdwar ecotourism project

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday unveiled the ‘Kotdwar ecotourism circuit development and operation of safari vehicles project’ stating that the step would help bring about a complete socio-economic turnaround in the area.

The project also facilitates entry of tourists into the Jim Corbett National Park and Tiger Reserve from the Garhwal side. “Kotdwar is known as the gateway to Garhwal. Following the launch of the crucial projects it will also be known as the harbinger of development for the region,” Rawat said, adding the project would also generate self-employment opportunities for the local youth. “Besides, the schemes pertaining to ecotourism and operation of safari vehicles will also help attract tourists to Kotdwar and other areas in Garhwal.”

Rawat announced that ecotourism would be leveraged to boost development in the state and also augment people’s income. “In that connection, plans are being formulated so that tourism gets a boost and more and more local youth also have access to self-employment opportunities,” he said. Rawat asked people to help the government realise its action plan for development.

He, however, expressed concern over Uttarakhand reporting the highest incidence of strikes among the states. “A report (regarding the strikes) was recently released by the central government,” Rawat said, as he sought the people’s help to rid the state of its tag of a region given to frequent strikes by state employees.

According to an official note, tourists will be able to visit the Corbett national park and tiger reserve from Garhwal following the launch of the project. On this occasion, the chief minister also flagged off six safari vehicles. Besides, he also distributed a cheque of ₹1 lakh each among 200 farmers under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kisan Yojna. Under the scheme launched in the state earlier this month, farmers would be provided loans at 1% interest rate.

Forest and environment minister Harak Singh Rawat, while speaking on the occasion, expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for launching the project.