CM to preside over Janata Darbar in Haldwani

DEHRADUN: Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on Monday that he would attend a Janata Darbar (people’s court) every month in Haldwani so that the people from the Kumaon region could share their grievances and get them resolved.

“I will try to attend a Janata Darbar in Haldwani on a day every month because the foothills town is the Kumaon divisional headquarters,” he told reporters on the sidelines of his interaction with BJP workers here.

Rawat listens to the people on the fourth Monday of every month. Similarly, he attends a Janata Darbar on the third Monday of every month at his official residence in the Cantonment area. “A Janata Darbar will now also be organised in Haldwani on a day of every month,” he said, suggesting that the monthly programme would provide the Kumaonis an opportunity to share their grievances with him and get them resolved.

Rawat, however, did not clarify which day he would reserve for the Janata Darbar in Haldwani. He added six of the nine ministers would now listen to grievances of the BJP workers and the people on the fixed days at the party office.

As per an officially released schedule, agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal will sit in the party office on Monday. The schedule would be followed by Cabinet ministers Harak Singh Rawat, Prakash Pant, Yashpal Arya, Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat who will be present in the party office in the rest of the six days. Official sources said Cabinet minister Sarita Arya would reach the BJP office to listen to the party workers grievances on Sunday. “The remaining two ministers, who have been kept in reserve, will listen to the people’s grievances whenever they will be able to spare time,” an official said.

The chief minister denied the reports that none of his Cabinet colleagues visit the districts to listen to the public grievances. “All the Cabinet ministers and I visit the districts and attend the Janata Darbar to listen to the people’s grievances and resolve them,” he said. “Our minister in-charge for Pithoragarh, for instance, has attended a Janata Darbar in that remote district four times since the formation of the (BJP) government six months ago.”