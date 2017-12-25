Cobra Gang members, who sold drugs via social media, nabbed

A joint team of the Dehradun police and special operations group (SOG) on Monday arrested five members of inter-state ‘Cobra Gang’ that used to supply drugs to college students and factory workers in the state capital.

The gang used social media, including messaging app WhatsApp and Facebook, to reach out to intended customers and confirm ‘booking’ of drugs from them.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a speeding white car at Jhajhra on the outskirts of Dehradun, which tried to flee from the spot but was soon apprehended by police.

Five drug peddlers were arrested and smack worth ₹30 lakh in international market was seized from their possession.

Cash worth ₹1.20 lakh – which they had collected after selling a portion of drugs earlier in the day at Selaqui industrial area, a country-made revolver and the car used for ferrying the drugs were also seized by police.

The accused were identified as Sherdil Khan and Shahid (from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh) and Ajit, Pushpendra and Rajat (from Dehradun, Uttarakhand).

“After thorough interrogation, these drug peddlers have revealed important leads about the drug smugglers’ network and other members involved in it. We have also learnt that they amassed movable and immovable property by money earned via the illegal (drug smuggling) activity,” Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar said.

Based on the information, the police will work further on the leads to dig deeper into the drug network, she said.

Quite a pro at carrying out their illegal business, the accused followed a well-coordinated modus operandi to prevent getting caught.

“Based on the booking received through social media, the accused used to prepare separate packets (of drugs) and got them delivered through different teams. Each member handled a specific task like deciding route, carrying out recce (of the decided route) and ensuring that it is clear of ‘hindrances’ and then delivering the same,” Lokeshwar Singh, additional superintendent of police and in charge of the narcotics team, said.