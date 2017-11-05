Cong accuses govt of targeting leaders close to Harish Rawat, BJP refutes

The Congress has accused the state BJP government of following “dictatorial” policies and “undermining” the opposition party, which has 11 legislators in the House.

Congress MLA Karan Mahra, the deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly, said that the government was now troubling people close to former chief minister Harish Rawat. “Harish Rawat stood up to the BJP and foiled its plan to unseat his government by horse-trading. He won the floor test, which was a slap on the face of BJP, which has enraged the saffron party,” said Mahra.

He said that he being a close confidante of Harish Rawat, is also being victimised. “My supporter Rachna Rawat, who is the block pramukh (chief) of Tadikhet (Nainital) is also being victimised,” alleged Mahra. “Her husband’s bar license was cancelled to target her and they (the couple) were asked to join the BJP, but they refused to do so,” he added.

Mahra said that Manoj Rawat, who is the Congress MLA from Kedarnath, was another victim of the BJP’s vendetta politics. “His (Manoj Rawat’s) name was not put on the foundation stone at Kedarnath reconstruction work, though he is the local MLA, which is a violation of norms,” said Mahra.

“They (the BJP) recently put pressure on the Nainital administration for cancelling the degree of NSUI’s Meemansha Arya, who recently fought the election in MB (PG) College, Haldwani, and lost. A committee has been set up four days ago to look into her degree, which shows the pressure being put on the administration,” alleged Mahra, adding that the Congress has evidence against “such acts” of the BJP and would bring them forth at the “opportune time”.

However, the BJP refuted the charges saying there is “no” victimisation. “There is no question of troubling the close confidantes of former chief minister Harish Rawat and the government is just focused on development,” said Gajraj Singh Bisht, the BJP’s state general secretary.