Cong agrees to support PDF candidate, own nominee refuses to withdraw

Uttarakhand Congress party is in fix over how to proceed with it’s assurance to support independent PDF candidate from Dhanolti assembly constituency Pritam Singh Panwar as its official nominee Manmohan Singh Mall denied on Saturday to withdraw his nomination. AICC leadership issued letter in support of Panwar on Friday.

Congress party’s fire fighting plan doesn’t seem to yield goods as Mall refused to withdraw alleging that he has been cheated by the party’s state leadership. Mall charged that there is conspiracy against him but he will not withdraw from contest. He said that symbol was allotted to him on January 24 but party did not ask him not to file nomination for four days. He alleged now leadership wants him to withdraw under pressure from PDF MLA Pritam Singh Panwar who is contesting as independent from Dhanolti.

“I will not withdraw from the Contest now as ticket was allotted by the AICC leadership. Party never communicated me about its decision to support Panwar. My elections preparations are complete. It’s cheating against me under pressure from Panwar. If they sincerely want to support PDF candidate in sync with party’s assurance given to them then same standard must be applied for Tehri’s independent candidate Dhane. Why party has fielded candidate against Dhane. If they withdraw from Tehri I will take my candidature back” said Mall speaking to Hindustan times.

“However Congress leadership is hopeful that their nominee will withdraw before deadline of election commission is over on January 30. It’s indeed mistake on our part. Decision would have been taken in time but now that AICC leadership has issued a letter in favour of PDF candidate party is bound to support him” said PCC president Kishore adding that Manmohan Singh Mall’s anger is genuine and obvious but he will compensated duly.