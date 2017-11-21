Cong lashes out at BJP govt over ‘deteriorating law and order’ in U’khand

The Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led state government over “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state. The attack came a day after three armed assailants rained in bullets on under trial gangster Devpal Rana at Roorkee court on Monday, resulting in his death.

“If people are not safe even inside the court premises, how can a common man feel safe on the road? This (BJP) government has totally failed to rein in the law and order situation, which has worsened ever since the BJP took over the state,” state Congress president Pritam Singh said at the Congress headquarters here on Tuesday.

Singh also recalled how secretary D Senthil Pandiyan had sought police protection from the state administration due to threats received by him after he - during his tenure as the Kumaon commissioner - blew the lid off ₹300 crore national highway scam in Udham Singh Nagar district earlier this year.

“Even senior government officials do not feel safe in Uttarakhand. Moreover, operations of the mining mafia (which had run over a forest beat watcher near Kosi riverbed in Nainital district in March this year) are also going on unabated. The government should take up responsibility for all this,” Singh said.

The Congress will gain further strength with party vice president Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the party’s chief and pump in new energy among party workers, Singh added, while talking about the Gandhi junior’s proposed promotion by next month.