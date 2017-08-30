Congress lashes out at BJP govt for giving ‘relief’ to builders

DEHRADUN: The Congress has lashed out at the BJP government for having slashed the penalty on those failing to register with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), alleging that the decision was taken for providing “relief” to the builder lobby.

The state government had notified the Utttarakhand Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017 (under the Real Estate Act of 2016) in April, making it mandatory for all real estate promoters to register their projects with the RERA. The move was aimed at ensuring transparency and protecting the interests of the consumers in real estate projects.

The deadline for registration under RERA was July 31, after which the builders were to be slapped with a penalty of 10% of their total project cost. The BJP government, however, on August 29 announced its decision to reduce the penalty. Originally fixed at 10%, the penalty has now been reduced to a meagre 1% for the ongoing projects if registered till September 30. Similarly, just 2% penalty will be charged for registrations done between October 1 and 15, and 5% penalty from October 16 to 31. For all registrations done on or after November 1, the penalty rate will remain the same (10%).

Censuring the move, Congress state president Pritam Singh said the public gave a “landslide mandate” to the ruling BJP in the assembly polls, but the government seemed to be working against it. “It is their (govt’s) responsibility to keep the interest of the general consumer in mind, but it seems they have given in to the pressure from the real estate developers. By providing relief to builders, the BJP government has raised fears (of any adverse impact) in the minds of the public,” said Singh.

Urban development minister Madan Kaushik brushed off the allegations, saying the decision was aimed at increasing the number of registrations. “We (govt) want to ensure that the maximum number of builders get themselves registered so that the interests of both the customers as well as the businessmen can be secured.”

The district magistrates were working to ‘sensitise’ businessmen in their respective areas by holding meetings with them. Over 167 builders had got their projects registered by July 31, mopping up around Rs 2 crore from the registrations for group housing, commercial projects, mixed development projects and plotted development projects.