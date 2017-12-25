Congress leader to approach NGT over illegal axing of 37 trees in Doon

Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana will approach the National Green Tribunal in the illegal chopping of Khair and other trees at a prime location in the state capital.

The forest department has listed felling of 37 trees in Rajpur area and vicinity.

Insiders claimed land mafias of Uttar Pradesh have spread their claws in the capital where they were eying on disputed and enemy property land.

The area is near Tehri House where IAS colony is situated. Right under the nose of bureaucrats, the trees were chopped and not even a single officer reported this matter.

It was residents of Pleasant Valley that reported the issue to Dhasmana, who on December 24, informed the district administration, forest and police about the irregularity.

A case under the Indian Forest Act was registered but officers are clueless whether the land is private or of local body.

“I will submit an application before the Tribunal in this case,” Dhasmana told Hindustan Times.

According to police, the trees were axed near a rainwater drain adjoining which there’s another area illegally captured by land mafias. It is believed that this act was an effort to capture more area.

Accepting this anomaly, sub-divisional magistrate Pratyush Singh said the matter deals in illegal acquiring land and chopping of trees.

There are 37 trees that were listed but 10 of which are under 4 years of age and therefore, the forest department is only listing 27 trees as of now.

“We do not count trees under 4 years of age. We have already registered a case in this regard. We are investigating land records and will accordingly file an FIR,” said Kahkashan Naseem, the divisional forest officer of Mussoorie.

The district administration is in process to find out whether the land belongs to a private party or to local body.

Police and local administration appreciate aptness of locals. “All senior IAS reside in the colony and not even one had noticed that the trees were being chopped. The carelessness of officers is a serious concern for the government,” a source in the state government said.