Congress looks for second straight win in Pirankaliyar

Pirankaliyar, known for dargah of 13th century Sufi saint Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari, is yet another constituency in Uttarakhand that came into existence in 2012.

It was formed by amalgamating areas of Bhagwanpur, Roorkee and Landhaura assembly segments after delimitation in 2008.

Congress candidate Furkan Ahmed won the first election from Pirankaliyar by defeating Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) nominee by nearly 2,000 votes.

The constituency, which has a sizable Muslim and Dalit voters, is likely to witness direct contest between the Congress and the BSP in the assembly poll to be held early next year.

The ruling Congress is set to renominate Ahmed as its candidate in Pirankaliyar while the BSP and the BJP are still looking for a winnable face.

Ahmed ruled out the issue of anti-incumbency. He said he had carried out road construction and renovation in all villages at the cost of ₹200 crore.

“My constituency will house the state’s only Unani Hospital as construction works for it has already been started. The Congress will repeat its performance this time with more margin,” said Ahmed.

The BSP, however, feels that the Congress MLA’s claims of development were not true.

BSP state unit president BR Rao said: “Nothing has been done by the MLA in the past five years. He was busy in bagging one thing or other for him not for the constituency.”