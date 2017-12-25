Congress marks ‘kushasan diwas’ on BJP’s good governance day

The Uttarakhand Congress marked December 25 as ‘kushasan diwas’ (bad governance day) to “blow the lid off” of what it terms the BJP government’s “anti-people” rule in the state.

Staging a mass sit-in protest outside the Gandhi Park here, a large number of Congress leaders and workers sought to counter what the BJP government celebrated as ‘sushasan diwas’ (or, good governance day, to mark former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday). The protest comes barely four months ahead of the urban local body polls due in Uttarakhand in April 2018.

Raising slogans against the government, Congress protestors alleged that the saffron party dispensation had failed to meet the expectations of the people ever since it took over in March.

One of the key points raised by the Congress during the protest was the ongoing expansion of the urban local bodies, which it alleged was being done by the ruling BJP “without taking affected panchayat bodies or locals into confidence”.

“This (BJP) government believes in dictatorial rule of law…its decision to merge panchayat bodies with urban local bodies has threatened the existence of panchayati bodies,” state Congress president Pritam Singh said while addressing the Congress workers at the protest.

State Congress’ chief spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said the party decided to mark the day as ‘kushasan diwas’ to highlight a series of issues that were affecting the public owing to the BJP’s government’s “lack of vision” for the state.

“How can the government celebrate good governance day when farmers are under pressure (due to no farm loan waiver), when there’s no Lokayukta (anti-graft mechanism), when there’s still unemployment and corruption? We want to show the mirror to this government,” Joshi told HT.

The series of protests will continue till December 30. “On December 26, similar protests will be held at all the 13 district headquarters of the state where effigy of the state government will be burnt by Congress workers. In the state capital (Dehradun), the protest will continue till December 30,” said former cabinet minister and programme coordinator, Mantri Prasad Naithani.

The ruling party BJP, meanwhile, observed the day as ‘samarpan diwas’ by launching a cheque-based donation drive for party funds for ‘bringing in economic transparency’ in politics’.

Reacting sharply to the Congress’ protests, Devendra Bhasin, BJP’s state media in charge, said, “They (Congress) are afraid of our government’s growing popularity and hence the baseless allegations.”