Congress to boycott key committee in Uttarakhand assembly

The Congress has decided to boycott the state assembly’s business advisory committee for next five years over the BJP alleged violation of constitutional norms while tabling the Lokayukta bill.

The Congress would not attend any meeting of the committee as the government tabled the Lokayukta and new transfer policy bills in the house on Thursday late night without listing it in day’s business agenda, Leader of the Opposition Indira Hridayesh said.

The opposition party alleged that the BJP government has broken constitutional norms and democratic principles.

“They have subverted the parliamentary convention for taking up only those issues in house that had been already discussed in business advisory committee,” Congress MLA Manoj Rawat said.

“This convention is a followed right from parliament to state assemblies across the country but this government has betrayed the convention and constitution by tabling the two bills without prior information of the business advisory committee.

“It was done by the government for its arrogance of massive majority in the house to subvert the voice of opposition in the house. The Leader of the Opposition has taken a decision and all Congress legislators are with her,” said Rawat.

The Congress is claiming that boycott of the business advisory committee would expose the government in public and let the people know its “blatant irresponsible” conduct.

Meanwhile, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said he would persuade the Leader of the Opposition to rethink her decision to boycott the committee meetings.

“The state government has not taken any unconstitutional step by tabling the two bills inside the house on Thursday night. There is provision in the norms for tabling extra bills even if not brought before the business advisory committee” he said.