Construction of underpass discussed with national highways authority: IMA commandant

The commandant’s parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) premises on Thursday in which the gentleman cadets conducted a march past at the Chetwode building ground.

Speaking on the issue of the much delayed proposed underpass, the commandant said that the matter is being looked into by the National Highways Authority of India which will be finalising it by making the detailed project report .

The passing out parade will be held at IMA on December 9, in which 409 Indian gentleman cadets will become Lieutenants in the army. 78 cadets from foreign countries would also become officers in the armies of their respective countries.

The parade is to be reviewed by reviewing officer general Abu Bilal Muhammad Shaiful Huq,chief of army staff of Bangladesh.

After the commandant’s parade, IMA Commandant Lieutenant General SK Jha interacted with media to share the details of various activities being conducted in the IMA as well as the relations between India and Bangladesh.

Replying to a question on the proposed underpass that was to be built on the road in front of IMA, the commandant said that the matter had been discussed with Uttarakhand governor and chief minister. “This is a security related matter and is on top priority of the IMA,” said the commandant.

Jha said that Bangladesh army chief would be reviewing the passing out parade as it has been the endeavour of the academy to invite Generals and dignitaries from the friendly countries as the reviewing officers. Bangladesh is strategically very important to us and India’s relation with it are growing in both political and the military domains.

The Commandant also said that in keeping with the emerging demands, the cadets were trained in ways to handle the social media. The statistics available on the website of the Union Public Services Commission shows that the craze among youngsters for the Indian Army is growing as many have offered for volunteering activities.

Jha said that the training imparted at the IMA was world class and many new changes had been incorporated in the training to make it more in sync with the demands of the present age.