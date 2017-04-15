Corbett completes annual exercise to monitor tigers

Dehradun: The Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has successfully completed the fourth phase of the annual tiger monitoring exercise, a methodology developed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to estimate numbers of both the big cats and their prey.

The CTR, as per All India Tiger Estimation 2014, had nearly 215 tigers.

The reserve authorities had failed to take up the annual exercise last year. This year, under the fourth phase of monitoring, 600 camera traps were put in place and were regularly monitored by a team for 45 days.

“We have completed the ‘Phase-IV monitoring’ and are now analysing the results. The report will be submitted to the NTCA and the chief wildlife warden,” Surendra Mehra, director Corbett told Hindustan Times.

Under Phase 1, field data collection at the beat-level was carried out, the second phase analysed the habitat status of tiger forests using satellite data while in the third phase, camera trapping was carried out to identify individual tigers from their unique stripe patterns.

Apart from the highest number of tigers, Corbett also has the highest density of the big cats. The national estimation had put the number of tigers in Bandipur at 120 followed by 103 at Kaziranga, and 101 at Nagarhole. The tourist inflow at the Corbett is also increasing at an average rate of 30% per year. The reserve, which opens for public on November 15 and shuts down for monsoon on June 15, received over 2.83 lakh tourists in 2015-16. There has also been an increase in the number of foreign tourists to the reserve.

Corbett acts as a source population of tigers and also enriches adjoining forest divisions with sink population — Ramnagar, Terai East, Terai West, Terai central, Haldwani and Lansdowne.

The management is now gearing up for next tiger estimation, which will start from October this year.

Footfall pushes revenue

2013-14

Total tourists: 211675

Indian: 206413

Foreigners: 5262

Revenue: 7.48 crore

2014-15

Total tourists: 245873

Indian: 239681

Foreigners: 6192

Revenue: 8.30 crore

2015-16

Total tourists: 283308

Indian: 276356

Foreigners: 6952

Revenue: 8.90 crore

Tusker carcass found, poaching ruled out

Dehradun: Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) staff Saturday recovered the carcass of fully grown male elephant in Bijrani range. The carcass was about a week old and infested with maggots. Amit Verma, deputy director Corbett, ruled out poaching. “The hind legs of the elephant were half eaten. The body has partially decomposed. The tusks and other parts, however, are intact. Post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the actual reason of death.”