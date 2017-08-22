Corbett waits for website to be plugged, NIC wants to ‘discuss’

Dehradun:

With less than three months left to reopen, the Corbett Tiger Reserve management is worried over the delay in restructuring its official website that is used by tourists to book lodges within the reserve.

Corbett officials said they have written to the National Informatics Centre (NIC)—that designs the website-- a number of times, but are yet to get a reply.

The reserve is known to have the highest number of tigers in the country, reopens for tourists on November 15 after closing down for seven months during the monsoon break.

Corbett’s website was hacked a number of times in the past. In 2015, the website was redesigned after touts blocked bookings in the forest rest houses within the reserve.

People failed to get their bookings done through the website.

HT in its edition dated May 13, highlighted how tour operators were making online bookings at Corbett for the tourist season. But, the bookings on the website opens only a few days before the gates are reopened for visitors.

The reserve management has receiving complaints from people from across the country, saying that they were unable to making online booking for lodges with the reserve.

When the reserve gates were opened for tourists on November 15 last year, the management detected a case in which an operator had promised sumptuous breakfast to more than 10 tourists near Khinanauli forest rest house.

The reserve does not offer such facility and the management realised that a private tour operator booked the group’s visit.

“We have little time left for reopening of Corbett and despite writing a number of times to the NIC, it not ensuring safe bookings for tourists on our website,” Surendra Mehra, director Corbett, told Hindustan Times.

The online bookings can be made in four forest zones of the reserve--Bijrani, Dhikala, Jhirna and Sona Nadi. Tourists can also make booking for day visits.

Arun Sharma, a scientist at the NIC, Uttarakhand, said the NIC’s job is to prepare a website and hand it over to the department.

“Corbett did a third party review of the website, which means that our job was done. I can recall some communication from them about the issues of website, but the officials need to meet us to discuss issues so that we can resolve the matter,” he told HT.