Crackdown on illegal construction in Dehradun

Dehradun: The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) is planning to crack whip on more than 4000 illegal constructions that have come up in the state capita lover the past few years. The development authority has issued strict instructions to officials to take action against illegal constructions in a time-bound manner. The field staff has also been asked to submit regular progress reports and undertakings that no such construction was taking place in their areas.

Chairing a meeting on Monday, MDDA vice chairperson V Shanmugam asked officials to demolish buildings that have cases pending against them and issue challans in fresh cases of illegal construction.

“Action should be taken immediately in all the pending cases where demolition (of illegal construction) has to be carried out…the process should be conducted in close coordination with other departments/agencies concerned,” Shanmugam, who recently took over as the MDDA VC, told officials.

Sources in the MDDA, however, said that it wouldn’t be an easy task for the authorities to crack down on illegal constructions as many defaulters often took refuge either through political patronage or litigation. Around 50% of such cases are currently under litigation in various courts, sources said.

MDDA secretary Prakash Chandra Dumka said that the MDDA will “activate advocates” to ensure strong representation in cases that were pending in various courts. “Many cases are in commissioner’s court, others in civil court while some have even gone up till the high court,” Dumka told HT. He, however, denied that the authority worked under any kind of political pressure.

“Many parties even apply for compounding (a process of one-time settlement for ‘regularizing’ illegal constructions, limited to certain conditions), which leads to further pile-up of pending cases. Such cases will also be disposed of,” Dumka said.

