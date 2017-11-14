Cricketer Suresh Raina buys Rs 80-lakh Mercedes from Dehradun, say it is gift for parents

Suresh Raina reached Dehradun’s outskirts Subhash Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and bought a sleek luxury SUV, which, the Indian cricketer said, was for his parents.

The left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was all smiles after receiving the keys of Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 D. The four-wheeler cost him around Rs 80 lakh with about 85% of the amount being financed through bank loan.

Prior to Raina’s entry at the Mercedes Benz showroom, the Cavansite Blue coloured SUV was decked up for its celebrity owner. It was handed over to the cricketer amid applause by the staff. Later, the cricketer played down the talk that he chose Dehradun to buy the SUV due to lesser vehicle registration tax in Uttarakhand. “I chose to buy the vehicle from Dehradun as the colour was not available elsewhere and the staff members at the Dehradun showroom convinced me they would make it available,” he told reporters.

Generally, customers are said to buy high-end vehicles from Uttarakhand to save on road tax. Additional Regional Transport Officer, Dehradun, Arvind Kumar Pandey said for vehicles costing above Rs 10 lakh, road tax in Uttar Pradesh is 10% while it is 8% in Uttarakhand. But, Pandeye added, the benefit would remain only if the vehicles are registered in the state.

Ravinder Chauhan , the car showroom manager, said Raina perhaps decided to come to Doon for the ‘caring attitude’ of the showroom staff who were in touch with the cricketer for the past 10 days over the phone. “It all began 10 days ago when we received a phone call from Raina about the particular model of the SUV, and we gave him information. It was then decided that he would take delivery on November 14.”

Chauhan added that the SUV was brought from Karnal in Haryana with a temporary registration plate issued by Haryana Transport department. “Raina will register the vehicle in Delhi as he did not have documents from Uttarakhand.”