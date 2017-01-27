Custom-made kurtas to branded khadi: Netas high on style this election

Dehradun: Kurta pyjama, especially white, or sari pops into your mind when you think of a quintessential Indian politician. Leaders in the hill state are no different, they are wearing the trademark attire to woo voters during campaigning in their constituencies.

Pricey khadi is their favourite, but some of them are donning custom made katiya silk kurtas for ‘smart’ appearance before public. And if that’s not all, they also are experimenting with colours, shunning the trademark black and white outfit.

“I generally wear kurtas. I don’t have any problems in experimenting with colours,” Ajay Bhatt, BJP state unit president and candidate from Ranikhet seat, told Hindustan Times. He also loves to wear waist coat and special stitched stoles.

Suryakant Dhasmana, the Congress candidate from Dehradun Cantt seat, is known for his dressing style. His favourite is muslin kurtas. “I wear only katiya silk and muslin. But I don’t experiment with colours and prefers black-white combo,” Dhasmana said.

BJP candidate from Raipur seat Umesh Sharma at his residence in Dehradun. (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

To dodge winters and simultaneously look good, he designs his own style combo of trouser and shirts. Mohammad Nazeer of Ghosi Gali, stitches his attires for all occasions.

There are others who are comfortable only in trouser and shirt. Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, the BJP candidate from Raipur seat, said, “I feel more at ease with trousers than regular kurta styles. Plus its winters and so I can team up my dress style with blazers and sometimes waist coats.”

Rajkumar, the Congress candidate from Rajpur seat, agreed and said, “Campaigning is a hectic process during which we have to stand and sit several times. Kurtas loses its ironed appearance during the process, while trousers remain fine during the day.”

The hill state will hold election to the 70-member state assembly on February 15.