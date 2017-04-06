Cyclists from 15 countries to take part in Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB championship

More than 50 cyclists from 15 countries will participate in the Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Championship, Asia’s longest mountain bike race to be organized by the Uttarakhand tourism development board to promote adventure tourism in the Himalayan state.

The third edition of the 8-day long championship between April 8 and April 16 received more than 100 entries from cyclists across the world but only the best 50 will be selected to the take part in the final race, said Vivek Chauhan, joint director, state tourism department.

The select 50 will be the ones found fit to endure the 884 km gruelling hill terrains of the state under extreme climatic conditions, he said, adding that the championship will be flagged off from Nainital on Saturday.

The championship route will traverse through some of the most difficult and beautiful hilly terrains from Nanital and passing though Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Karnprayag, Guptapakashi, Tehri, Chinyalisaur, will conclude at Mussoorie on April 16 with the prize distribution ceremony, he said.

“The department has been conducting the championship for the last three years to promote adventure sports in the state and disseminate the message that Uttarakhand is safe tourist destination,” Chauhan said.

“The race route will touch pass through every region of the state.”

The increasing number of cyclists from different countries to take part in the championship is an indication of the event’s rising popularity,” he said.

The championship will be flagged off by Nainital legislator Sanjeev Arya in presence of all senior tourism department and district officials after the formal inaugural ceremony.