Daughters of armymen felicitated

DEHRADUN: Neelam Negi, Sapna Bisht are among the 11 girls who did their military fathers proud with achievements in academic and other fields.

On Thursday, Indian Military Academy commandant Lt. Gen. Sanjay Kumar Jha felicitated the girls on the occasion of Uttarakhand’s Foundation Day at an event held by the Vidya-Veerta Abhiyan.

Sapna, a class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya Ordnance Factory, had scored a Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of 10, in her exams. “It is a matter of pride to be the daughter of an armyman. We get respect from the society when the people come to know about our fathers serving the country. The army families sacrifice a lot in their daily lives and the nation must acknowledge this,” she said.

Neelam, a class 12 at Kendriya Vidyalaya IMA, was also felicitated for achieving 10 CGPA in Class X exam. She has already participated thrice in national debate competitions. “My father Hayat Singh Negi served in Garhwal Rifles. We feel sad when our fathers are unable to attend festivals. They toil on the border so that we remain safe.” The KV student expressed her wish to join the Indian army to carry forward the proud tradition of her family.

At the programme held at the Martyr’s Memorial in Cheer Bagh, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay said the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign was aimed at improving the condition of girls in the society. “It is heartening to see girls excel in all walks of life,” the BJP leader said. The Vidya-Veerta Abhiyan is a brainchild of Vijay.