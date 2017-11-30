Dehradun gets ‘country’s first’ skill development centre

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Thursday inaugurated the “country’s first Skill Development Centre” here under the state component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojna.

“Initially, one lakh youths from the state would be trained at the centre,” Rawat said.

He said skill training “is required by everybody from planners to untrained employed youth.”

“It (skill upgrade) is also necessary for entrepreneurs who provide employment,” he said, adding that two residential skill development centres had also been set up in Chamoli and Pithoragarh. “At these centres, being run with the help of Tata Trust, the local youths would be imparted training in disaster management, the hospitality industry and also in different trades,” Rawat said.

Rawat also distributed toolkits among 60 youth, the first-batch enrolled for training.

On the occasion, an agreement was signed between the Uttarakhand Skill Development Mission (UKSDM) and the Domestic Workers Sector Skill Council to ensure qualitative improvement in skill development, according to an official note.

Speaking on the occasion, UKSDM director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said some 44,000 youths would be imparted skill training under the state’s skill development programme. About future plans, he said the local youths enrolled in the ITIs too were proposed to be imparted skill development training in housekeeping. “Besides, a centre of excellence each is proposed to be set up on the ITI, Dehradun and Kashipur”, he said adding in these centres the local youths would be trained in beauty and wellness sector.