Delhi techie to be sentenced today for chopping wife, hiding body in deep freeze

The additional and session court in Dehradun will pronounce today the sentence for Delhi techie Rajesh Gulati, who was convicted on Thursday for killing and chopping his wife Anupama into 72 pieces.

The incident came to the light after Anupama’s brother Sujan Pradhan filed a missing police complaint with the local police on December 11, 2010.

A file picture of Anupama

A day later, police interrogated Rajesh who confessed of killing wife in a fit of anger by slamming her head against the wall on the night of October 17, 2010. The next morning he purchased a deep freezer, cut Anupama’s body into 72 pieces and kept the parts in the freezer. Whenever his two kids or relatives would ask about her, he would say Anupama is out.

In its charge sheet filed on March 10, 2011, police named Gulati as the prime and only accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

In the 350-page charge sheet, the motive behind the murder of Anupama (33) was described as the strained relations between the couple and alleged second marriage of Rajesh with Jhuma Dutta of Kolkata.

It took almost seven years for the case to come to the conclusion. According to government counsel GP Raturi, the court has held Rajesh guilty for murdering wife and hiding proofs related to the murder.

“We will seek maximum term for the guilty,” Raturi said.

Sources hinted the court of Justice Vinod Kumar could pronounce lifetime imprisonment or hanging till death for the accused.

Rajesh and Anupama both hail from the national capital. The couple decided to settle in Dehradun following their return to India after spending almost 18 years in the United States.