Demolition of old buildings: DMC passes the buck to dist admin

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun Municipal Corporation has passed the buck to the district administration when it comes to demolishing 34 old buildings declared ‘girasu’ (dilapidated) in the state capital.

The casualties following a Mumbai building collapse on August 31 has brought back the fear of a similar tragedy in Dehradun. Tilak Road, Moti Bazar, Khurbura, Darshani Gate, Gandhi Road, Chukkhuwala, Chandar Nagar, Kaulagarh, Raja Road, Dispensary Road and Basant Vihar are among the areas where these unfit houses are located in Dehradun.

Civic body officials said they had served several notices under the Municipal Corporation Act to the owners of the dilapidated buildings - which had been declared vulnerable after various surveys - for voluntarily vacating and demolishing the structures, but no action was taken so far.

The notices were issued at different points of time - the oldest dating back to 2007 while the latest was served in August. Of the 34 buildings, around 90 houses/shops are lodged in a single building on the Chakrata Road. Five of the total 34 cases are under litigation or legal purview.

Municipal commissioner Ravneet Cheema said the civic body’s powers were limited to declaring a building dilapidated or dangerous for habitation and to issuing notices. “In most cases, disputes are going on between the building owners and their tenants, while some cases are pending in the court. We have requested the district administration to take action in the matter,” Cheema told Hindustan Times.

Dehradun district magistrate S A Murugesan said he was un aware if it was the district administration’s mandate. “But we’ll surely get the matter checked and take appropriate action (regarding eviction of residents or demolition of old buildings) once the DMC communicates with us.”

Locals said the government agencies should work in coordination to ensure public safety. “Except for cases which are under litigation, the civic body and the district administration should jointly intervene and see that demolition of old, rickety buildings is done at the earliest. Why wait for a tragedy?” Rajendra Nagar Residents’ Welfare Society ex-president SP Mehta said.