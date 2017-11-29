Diesel theft from roadways bus: UTC seeks reply from driver, conductor within 3 days

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) has sought a reply from the driver and conductor of the roadways bus from which diesel was allegedly pilfered recently, said transport minister Yashpal Arya in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Arya was reacting over the video that showed the diesel theft from a roadways bus stationed at a dhaba and had gone viral on social media. The roadways bus was on way to Lucknow from Haldwani when the incident happened.

“This (the stealing of diesel) is a very serious matter and proper investigation will be carried out so that the guilty can be brought to book,” the minister said.

Arya said that though he had not seen the video himself, but he was shocked to hear its description. “I have been told that the video shows some person taking out diesel from the bus going from Haldwani to Lucknow. This is the first such act of pilferage since I took charge as minister and I would not tolerate such acts of theft,” he said.

The minister said that he had asked the transport department officials to go into the depth of the matter and take strict action against the erring employees. “They will be given chance to give an explanation, after which we will initiate strict action if their version is not satisfactory,” he added.

Uttarakhand Roadways Karmchari Union president Kamal Papne said that they too have watched the video and the departmental officers had asked the bus driver Dharvinder Singh and conductor Ghulam Moin to give reply on the matter within three days, failing which strict action would be taken against them. “It is a serious matter as it concerns the integrity of the employees and we want free and fair investigation into the matters so that such acts are not repeated in the future,” said Papne.