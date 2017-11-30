Directorate carrying out Aadhar linking to weed out duplicate pensioners in Uttarakhand

A letter from the financial advisor to the central government has pointed out that documents of 2.5 lakh pensioners in Uttarakhand seem doubtful or shady. It’s suspected that people have used duplicate documents to get pension into dual accounts.

In order to avoid such discrepancies, the Uttarakhand social welfare department is linking the accounts with Aadhar. Director social welfare, Uttarakhand, Yogendra Yadav said that those who are reluctant in providing their Aadhar number to the social welfare department would automatically be removed from the list of pensioners.

These pensions are given under the central government’s National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and include old age, widow and handicapped pension.

The data with the central government shows that there are 28 lakh pensioners in Uttarakhand. There were 2.35 lakh duplicate applications and 36,000 duplicate bank accounts.

Dr Ranbir Singh, additional chief secretary of Uttarakhand, said that they have sent Aadhar details to the central government and have not received the letter from the Centre yet.

Yogendra Yadav, director social welfare, said that he is not aware of any such letter from the Centre. “We have had a similar exercise for finding duplicate pension applicants and that is why we initiated the Aadhar linking to bank accounts,” said the director.

He also pointed out that a large number of people, who are under scanner as they have not provided their Aadhar number for seeding with the bank accounts, would automatically be removed from the list of pensioners if they don’t provide the details soon. He also added that strict legal action would be taken against those found indulging in fraud.