DMC makes bins a must for shops, traders say first improve garbage collection

DEHRADUN: Doonites will be soon spared to a large extent from the ugly sight and foul smell of trash scattered carelessly all over local markets.

Come September, all shops, showrooms and other commercial setups under the Dehradun Municipal Corporation’s areas will have to put in place bins of around 100 litre capacity in front of their establishments, failing which they have to cough up heavy fines. Many of these set-ups were found mismanaging garbage disposal.

The decision, which seeks to give a boost to the Swachh Bharat Mission, was taken based on directions from the Union ministry of urban development and under the Solid Waste Management Rules, Dehradun mayor Vinod Chamoli said.

“From September 1, any commercial establishment not found keeping bins will be penalised in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 (under the Municipal Corporation Act 1959). If the violation continues, we will slap an additional fine of Rs 100 per day till the time a dustbin is not placed,” Chamoli said.

As per the DMC estimates, Dehradun generates around 350 metric tons of waste daily but the civic body, which has been managing waste collection on its own since March 2014, has been largely unable to ensure smooth operations in most parts of the city. In May, Dehradun ended at a dismal 316th position out of 434 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2017.

The DMC order has not gone down well with the Dehradun traders’ association, which alleged that the “actual problem” was not a lack of bins but haphazard garbage collection by the civic body.

“Most shopkeepers keep dustbins and even those who don’t, will procure to support the Swachh Bharat campaign. But, the real problem lies with inconsistent waste collection by the DMC,” Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal patron Umesh Aggarwal told Hindustan Times. “The DMC keeps tossing new ideas but rarely manages to get them implemented or executed successfully. We’d be happy to cooperate, but the local body should improve its own collection process in the first place.” On Saturday, the DMC began lifting of waste during night hours on a trial basis.