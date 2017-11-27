Doctor couple wanted in kidney racket nabbed from Ghaziabad

More than two months of efforts chasing tip offs and trails in several states and even along international borders has finally paid dividend for Dehradun Police that has finally nabbed a doctor couple in connection with the kidney racket that was busted in the Uttarakhand state capital in September this year.

Dr Sanjay Das and wife Dr Sushma were Sunday arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, where they had gone to attend a wedding, Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar said.

The couple, which lives in Nepal, had visited Uttarakhand for assisting in illegal kidney surgeries at Gangotri Charitable Hospital at Lal Tappad, around 30 km from Dehradun, the SSP said while presenting the duo before the media on Monday.

With this, the number of arrests in the interstate kidney racket that was busted on September 11 has risen to 14. Another prime main accused in the racket –Dr Akshay Raut, the son of alleged kingpin of the racket Amit Kumar Raut – is still absconding.

The couple assisted Amit Kumar Raut in carrying out at least 12 kidney extraction and transplantation surgeries at the Dehradun hospital. While Sanjay is an anaesthetist, Sushma is a gynaecologist.

“Our teams raided several locations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal border looking for the accused. Through our intelligence network, we finally succeeded in arresting the accused from Ghaziabad,” the SSP added.

The couple hails from Araria district of Bihar, but is currently settled in Viratnagar in Nepal, she added. “Both the accused were wanted in connection with the kidney racket case and had helped in administering anesthesia to patients,” Kumar said.

The accused were presented before a Dehradun court, from where they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 342 (wrongful confinement), 370 (trafficking) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 18/19/20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994. Last month, the stringent Gangster Act was slapped against six of the accused including the doctor couple.