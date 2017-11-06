Doon police to approach Interpol in Khanduri’s Twitter account case

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun police will approach the Interpol to pursue the case of controversial tweets made from a Twitter account purporting to be that of former state chief minister BC Khanduri.

On September 23, a series of six contentious tweets in Hindi was posted from an unverified account @MG_BCKhanduri, which created a political flutter in Uttarakhand as people attributed the tweets to the BJP veteran and Lok Sabha MP.

Khanduri, however, denied having made the tweets and Twitter removed the handle on a complaint by his son Manish.

The next day, a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was lodged against an unidentified person at Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun based on a complaint filed by Khanduri’s daughter, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

The Dehradun police then wrote to the India head office of Twitter, seeking details of the account in question from which tweets were posted in the BJP veteran’s name. Twitter, however, asked it to follow the ‘legal procedure’ in the matter, police said.

“We are now following the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty procedure under which we’ll be approaching the Interpol through the CBI for pursuing the case,” Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar told HT.

“The Interpol India (CBI) will contact the Interpol USA, which will intervene and provide assistance in the case,” an officer said.

Upset with the BJP government over a “weak” Lokayukta Bill, Khanduri has announced he’ll not contest the next Lok Sabha elections. “I’ve already made it clear that the state government should pursue the case as law and order is state subject,” he said.

Khanduri’s daughter and Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said the family wants the “truth to come out as soon as possible so that it becomes an example in the future for notorious elements”.